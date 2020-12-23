Arts & Entertainment

Northern California tailor shop sews up inspiration for Disney-Pixar's new movie 'Soul'

By Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Pixar's "Soul" makes its long-awaited debut this week, thanks in part to a Bay Area business that provided some inspiration.

Zoltan Hajnal and his wife Puje own a small tailoring shop on Adeline Street in Berkeley, California.

"We've been in Berkeley since 1986," said Hajnal.

Pixar Studios in nearby Emeryville couldn't miss their shop, Advanced European Tailoring, and called right away.

EXCLUSIVE: : 'Soul' stars on the importance of community: 'When you share the load of living, it makes it easier'
EMBED More News Videos

This holiday season, everybody is finding new ways to safely connect with friends and family. In this exclusive clip, hear from Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and others in the cast of Pixar's "Soul" about the role community plays in the film and in their lives.



That animated movie "Soul" is about a musician named Joe who is caught between following his dream of making music or a taking a stable job teaching. Joe's mom is a tailor.

Pixar animators needed to meet a real-life tailor up close, so they spent hours with Zoltan and Puje watching and drawing their every move.

"They observed how we work and what we do, very detail-oriented because it's a dying art, tailoring is a dying art," said Hajnal.

"Soul's" co-director says animators took inspiration from across the Bay Area.

"Animators went to barber shops and tailor shops like the one you mentioned to get real-life information," said Pixar's Kemp Powers.

Like many small businesses, the tailoring shop pivoted from alterations to making facemasks because they had to close their doors for six months.

VIDEO: Pixar producer Dana Murray explains how Black lead was developed for emotional powerhouse 'Soul'
EMBED More News Videos

The message of Pixar's groundbreaking film "Soul" will melt your heart and touch your soul with its historic cast and life-affirming message. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at how the studio's first Black lead came to be.



Customers helped keep the tailor shop alfloat with a generous GoFundMe page last spring.

Although the shop received no compensation from Pixar, Zoltan a Hungarian immigrant, says he's honored to have provided inspiration to a movie that has a lot to say.

"This movie takes you back to not just who you are or what you do, but whatever you do, you do it from the bottom of your soul.

MORE: Everything to know about 'Soul' on Disney+: Release date, cast, 'Burrow' short and more

"Soul" debuts on Christmas Day exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentberkeleymoviepixarsmall businessmovie newsdisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 patient fatally beaten at Antelope Valley Hospital
Kirk Cameron hosts maskless caroling event amid COVID-19 surge
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl's store in Whittier, police say
LA County Sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
Show More
"Disease X" may become the next deadly virus
1st Moderna vaccines distributed in Long Beach
Lakers receive 2020 NBA championship rings
Bachelorette Finale: Tayshia gets engaged!
SD assemblywoman nominated to serve as next CA secretary of state
More TOP STORIES News