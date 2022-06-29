deadly shooting

Pizza delivery driver shot and killed while trying to help assault victim in Stanton, deputies say

According to family members, they were notified by Domino's Pizza that he never returned from the last delivery he was sent to.
STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A pizza delivery driver who apparently stopped to help out a victim during an assault in Stanton was shot and killed, according to authorities, and the suspects are now on the run.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were sent to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue for reports of "trouble" Tuesday night.

When they arrived, deputies found 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana and an unidentified 76-year-old man in the street with several gunshot wounds.

Cristalinas is reportedly a pizza delivery driver who apparently stopped to assist the man during an assault, investigators said.

A GoFundMe set up by the family of Cristalinas states he worked for Domino's Pizza.

"We were notified by Domino's that my father in law never returned from the last delivery he was sent to and was missing for a few hours," read the GoFundMe account's description. "... My father in law died trying to do the right thing and unfortunately paid a very high price for it."

Both men were rushed to the hospital, but Cristalinas died shortly after. The condition of the unidentified man was not immediately released.

Deputies said multiple suspects fled the scene. Based on witness statements, the suspects are believed to be four Hispanic or white men.

The relationship between the injured victim and suspects is unknown.

According to Cristalinas' GoFundMe, he leaves behind a wife, three sons, and three grandchildren.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7000. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

