feel good

'Pizza Groundhog' munches away in defiance of staredown from dogs in cute video

By and Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA -- Remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"?

Well, move over... it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Kristin captured the little guy outside her home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

Kristin tells Philadelphia station WPVI that the groundhog sat there on the other side of her glass door for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries. All while her dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on intently from the opposite side of the glass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniafunny videofeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
This single mother of four churned her past into a sweet success!
'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies
Spring family helps elderly neighbors during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News