'Stranger Things' Halloween display in Illinois goes viral on TikTok

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- It's a scene right out of a popular show!
A family from Plainfield, Illinois, created a spooky but super cool Halloween display in their front yard replicating a scene from "Stranger Things."
A mannequin - that looks pretty real - is dressed like the character Max Mayfield, and appears to be hovering in midair.
Owners Dave and Aubrey Appel created a TikTok video that now has more than 14 million views.
Everyone wants to know what is keeping Max afloat... but the Appels say that will remain a mystery.
