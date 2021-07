BANNING, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday morning near Banning Municipal Airport.The unidentified plane crashed in a field around 9:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.After receiving multiple reports of a plane down, responding firefighters extinguished a small fire ignited by the crash, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.Nobody on the ground was injured, but the two sole occupants of the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.