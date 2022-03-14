u.s. & world

2 dead, 8 injured in suspected gas leak explosion in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

According to Mexican authorities, the explosion occurred at the Kool Beach restaurant in Playa del Carmen.
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (KABC) -- Two people were killed and at least eight were injured in a suspected gas leak explosion in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

According to Mexican authorities, the explosion occurred at the Kool Beach restaurant along the coast.

Mexico's Attorney General in Quintana Roo is reporting at least two casualties and eight injuries.

Playa del Carmen is located about 70 miles south of Cancun.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.



