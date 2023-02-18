Body of man found in burning motorhome in Playa del Rey

PLAYA DEL REY (CNS) -- Firefighters Saturday discovered the lifeless body of a man inside a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder of a road in Playa del Rey.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:23 a.m. to 13799 W. Jefferson Blvd. regarding a vehicle fire came upon a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder a couple blocks west of the 405 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

They discovered the body while knocking down the fire.

"Beyond medical help, he was determined deceased and remains at the scene,'' said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD, who added that no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

