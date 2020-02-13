Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters knocked down a blaze on a property near the Playboy Mansion after a gazebo caught on fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 500 block of S. Mapleton Drive at approximately 1:48 a.m.

The fire on the property was contained to a gazebo used for storage and crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes.

Further details regarding the fire were not immediately available. No injuries have been reported.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner bought the Playboy Mansion in 1971 and lived there until his death in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holmby hillslos angeleslos angeles countybuilding fireplayboyfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News