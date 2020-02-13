Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters knocked down a blaze on a property near the Playboy Mansion after a gazebo caught on fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 500 block of S. Mapleton Drive at approximately 1:48 a.m.The fire on the property was contained to a gazebo used for storage and crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes.Further details regarding the fire were not immediately available. No injuries have been reported.Playboy founder Hugh Hefner bought the Playboy Mansion in 1971 and lived there until his death in 2017.