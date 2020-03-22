Disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo says he tested positive for coronavirus

MADRID -- Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has become infected with the coronavirus.The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that "I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive."The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.Domingo resigned as general director of LA Opera in California and stepped away from the Metropolitan Opera in New York following the publication of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.He called these allegations "deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," adding that he "believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual" in a statement to the AP in August.