LUMBERTON, N.C. --Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from her home three weeks ago.
Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that preliminary tests show the body found a day earlier is that of Hania Aguilar.
"This is not the outcome we hoped for," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Authorities spent much of the news conference encouraging the public to stop spreading false information on social media.
Police said there is no person of interest in the case at this time. However, FBI officials did confirm that Hania's death is being investigated as a homicide. Police are now actively trying to find her killer.
Officials also released additional information about how they located the teen's body.
Andy Delarocha with the FBI said investigators had been searching the land off Wire Grass Road since the girl went missing on Nov. 5. When they were searching the area on Tuesday, they came upon her body.
According to the FBI, the body was not visible from the road.
The body was found in a body of water in Robeson County about 10 miles south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped after going outside to start a relative's SUV before school.
Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.
Investigators did not release any information about whether she may have been killed where the body was found or somewhere else.
