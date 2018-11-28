Hania Noelia Aguilar: Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 13-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: What he know about Hania Aguilar's disappearance (1 of 3)

FBI finds body in Robeson County while searching for Hania Aguilar

Chopper11 HD over the scene where a body was found in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. --
Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from her home three weeks ago.

Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that preliminary tests show the body found a day earlier is that of Hania Aguilar.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Authorities spent much of the news conference encouraging the public to stop spreading false information on social media.

Police said there is no person of interest in the case at this time. However, FBI officials did confirm that Hania's death is being investigated as a homicide. Police are now actively trying to find her killer.

Officials also released additional information about how they located the teen's body.

Andy Delarocha with the FBI said investigators had been searching the land off Wire Grass Road since the girl went missing on Nov. 5. When they were searching the area on Tuesday, they came upon her body.

According to the FBI, the body was not visible from the road.

The body was found in a body of water in Robeson County about 10 miles south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped after going outside to start a relative's SUV before school.

Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.

Investigators did not release any information about whether she may have been killed where the body was found or somewhere else.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Hania Aguilarcrimebody foundamber alertu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FBI probe of missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar seeks to ID man seen near girl's home
Police following 'every conceivable lead' one week into search for abducted girl
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15,000 reward for info on 13-year-old's disappearance
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside NC home
Top Stories
LA City Council votes to legalize, regulate sidewalk vending
NorCal's Nancy Pelosi picked by House Democrats to lead them
Rain sparks concern of possible mudslides, flooding in fire zones
2 arrests made in local mother's cold case murder
Laguna Niguel teen accused of fatally stomping father's head
CA court tosses lawsuit challenging state's assisted suicide law
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
Show More
Driver survives violent crash on 5 Fwy in Mission Hills
Day care worker sentenced to 70 years for smothering infant
Rain to hit SoCal burn areas Wednesday, Thursday
OC chase: Driver, passenger in custody; 2 kids found in car
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1K checks to Paradise High students, staff
More News