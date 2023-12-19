Gun battle at Ralphs leaves suspect dead, San Diego police sergeant shot in head

Newly released police bodycam video shows a dramatic and deadly gunfight between San Diego officers and a suspect at a Ralphs parking lot.

Newly released police bodycam video shows a dramatic and deadly gunfight between San Diego officers and a suspect at a Ralphs parking lot.

Newly released police bodycam video shows a dramatic and deadly gunfight between San Diego officers and a suspect at a Ralphs parking lot.

Newly released police bodycam video shows a dramatic and deadly gunfight between San Diego officers and a suspect at a Ralphs parking lot.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Newly released police bodycam video shows a dramatic and deadly gunfight between officers and a suspect at a Southern California grocery store.

The gun battle left the suspect dead and a San Diego police sergeant clinging to life with a bullet wound to the head.

The incident unfolded Dec. 7 around 11:30 p.m. as police were called to a Ralphs supermarket filled with shoppers.

A woman had called 911 to say her car had been stolen several days earlier by someone she knew after an incident of domestic violence - and she had spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a Ralphs. She said she didn't approach him because he was armed with a gun.

The man, later identified as 46-year-old Curtis Harris, was also supposed to be served with an emergency court protective order.

As several officers enter the store to confront Harris, he runs out the front door where another officer tries to stop him.

Harris weaves his way through some shopping carts, pulls out a gun and jumps over a low wall, then opens fire at close range, shooting Sgt. Anthony Elliot in the head.

As the other officers leave the store and chase after him, he shoots at them.

They fire back, striking Harris and ultimately killing him.

As the video shows, the officers soon realize their sergeant is missing and they rush to help him, discovering him wounded on the ground.

"This was a very dangerous situation, multiple rounds being fired at officers," Police Chief David Nisleit said. "The officers did a phenomenal job tonight. Obviously we have a sergeant in the hospital. That makes me emotional."

Shot at close range, Elliot remains hospitalized fighting to recover from the severe injury.

The full video and report from San Diego police can be viewed on YouTube here.