San Bernardino County deputy on leave after video shows him kick suspect in head

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A use of force investigation is underway involving a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy caught on camera kicking a suspect in the face.

The violent arrest occurred after investigators say the suspect would not stop for a traffic violation and led authorities on a dangerous motorcycle pursuit.

Detectives say the driver ditched the motorcycle and hid in the parking lot of a car dealership in Victorville.

Video acquired by TMZ shows the suspect trying to hide behind some cars in a parking lot. When the deputy catches up to him, the suspect is seen putting his hands up and complying with orders to get down on the ground.

As he is starting to lay down, the deputy approaches and kicks him twice in the head, then handcuffs him as a second deputy arrives to assist.

"The deputy involved in this incident was immediately taken off duty and placed on administrative leave," said Undersheriff Shannon Dicus.

"A criminal investigation is being conducted. This investigation will be submitted to the district attorney. Subsequently, an administrative investigation will also be initiated to allow for the appropriate employment actions to be taken."

The driver, identified as Willie Jones, was given medical care and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for felony evading.
