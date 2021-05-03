Speeding suspect taken into custody after leading authorities on pursuit on 405 Freeway across LA, OC

A female suspect was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol on a dangerous pursuit Monday morning on the 405 Freeway across the Southland.

The chase began around 6 a.m. in the Inglewood area as the suspect's vehicle quickly topped speeds of 100 mph.

At one point, the driver appeared to clip an innocent driver on the 405 Freeway, which had light traffic during the morning rush hour.

The pursuit wound into Orange County around 6:45 a.m. as the suspect continued to drive erratically at high speeds.

The suspect drove over a spike strip deployed by CHP officers on the 405 Freeway. Shortly after, the tire on the suspect's driver's side came off.

The woman continued to drive on the rim for several miles before exiting the freeway shortly before 7 a.m. and traveled onto surface streets in the Laguna Hills area.

The driver swerved into oncoming lanes on Alicia Parkway shortly after 7 a.m. CHP officers conducted a PIT maneuver and boxed in the suspect's vehicle.

After several minutes, the woman was taken into custody in the Laguna Niguel area.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
