Car crashes into South LA fruit stand at end of LAPD chase

Raw video shows the aftermath of a crash at the end of a police chase in South Los Angeles, where a car slammed into a fruit stand on Tuesday.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car crashed into a fruit stand at the end of a police chase in South Los Angeles, sending at least one person to the hospital.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Flower Street at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at the end of a police chase involving LAPD, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. What triggered the pursuit was not immediately clear.

A man ended up becoming trapped inside the wrecked vehicle. He was eventually extricated and rushed to the hospital in serious condition, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The injured man was not immediately identified. Fire officials described him as being in his 30s.

