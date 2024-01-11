Police chase ends in multiple crashes in Carson

AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured at least four vehicles with visible damage.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase in Carson ended in several crashes Wednesday night.

The pursuit ended on Figueroa Street and Sepulveda Boulevard. AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured at least four vehicles with visible damage.

Police said the chase began after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers weren't in pursuit when the crashes happened, but were there to arrest the 40-year-old suspect, who has not been identified.

Police requested an ambulance for him, saying at one point, he was "unconscious but breathing." He received treatment at the scene and was later taken into custody.

There was a second person in the vehicle, according to police. It's unclear what that person's role was in the incident or if he or she were arrested.

It's also unclear if anyone else was injured in the crashes.