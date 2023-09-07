Chase ends in overturn crash after suspect veers off mountain road north of Glendora

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon after a driver veered off a mountain road in the Angeles National Forest north of Glendora.

The suspect's vehicle tumbled down a hillside and ended up overturned onto its roof just steps away from the waterline of the Morris Reservoir. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

Azusa police, who were involved in the pursuit, were joined by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and firefighters who responded to the crash site.

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies are seen near the wreckage of a suspect's vehicle after a police chase ended in a crash near a reservoir in the Angeles National Forest. KABC

A sheriff's helicopter hovered overhead as several firefighters and deputies made their way down to the wreckage. They removed one of the vehicle's doors in an effort to reach the suspect.

The circumstances that led to the police chase were unclear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.