Sheriff's cruiser involved in crash with DUI suspect after high-speed chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase Tuesday ended with a collision involving three vehicles, including a sheriff's cruiser, in L.A.'s Florence-Graham district.
Deputies with the sheriff's Century station were trying to stop a driver wanted for DUI and reckless driving, but the car fled.
Deputies collided with the fleeing driver and a third vehicle in the area of 76th and Compton Avenue.
The sheriff's cruiser jumped a curb and crashed into the front steps of a home.
The suspect driver was transported by paramedics to a local hospital. A deputy was also treated on the scene for minor injuries.