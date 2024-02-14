Sheriff's cruiser involved in crash with DUI suspect after high-speed chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase Tuesday ended with a collision involving three vehicles, including a sheriff's cruiser, in L.A.'s Florence-Graham district.

Deputies with the sheriff's Century station were trying to stop a driver wanted for DUI and reckless driving, but the car fled.

Deputies collided with the fleeing driver and a third vehicle in the area of 76th and Compton Avenue.

The sheriff's cruiser jumped a curb and crashed into the front steps of a home.

The suspect driver was transported by paramedics to a local hospital. A deputy was also treated on the scene for minor injuries.