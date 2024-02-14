WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sheriff's cruiser involved in crash with DUI suspect after high-speed chase

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 8:04AM
LASD deputy involved in crash with fleeing suspect at end of chase
A high-speed chase Tuesday ended with a collision involving three vehicles, including a sheriff's cruiser, in L.A.'s Florence-Graham district.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase Tuesday ended with a collision involving three vehicles, including a sheriff's cruiser, in L.A.'s Florence-Graham district.

Deputies with the sheriff's Century station were trying to stop a driver wanted for DUI and reckless driving, but the car fled.

Deputies collided with the fleeing driver and a third vehicle in the area of 76th and Compton Avenue.

The sheriff's cruiser jumped a curb and crashed into the front steps of a home.

The suspect driver was transported by paramedics to a local hospital. A deputy was also treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW