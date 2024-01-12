Chase ends in Anaheim crash when suspects in stolen car collide with innocent driver, police say

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended with a violent crash in Anaheim early Friday morning after officers who were searching for robbery suspects encountered a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The pursuit began about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Ardmore Avenue in Bellflower, where an officer spotted a car that was believed to have possibly been involved in multiple robberies.

The chase made its way into Orange County and resulted in the suspect vehicle colliding with an innocent victim in another vehicle. Both cars were severely damaged in the crash.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody. News video from the scene showed the injured male suspect writhing in pain on the ground after exiting the vehicle.

Whether the innocent driver was seriously injured was unclear.