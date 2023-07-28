WATCH LIVE

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in South LA; car ends up on top of sheared fire hydrant

Friday, July 28, 2023 7:26PM
A police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles, with one vehicle ending up on top of a sheared fire hydrant.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in South Los Angeles, with one car ending up on top of a sheared fire hydrant.

The high-speed pursuit began shortly after 11 a.m. and ended less than two minutes later, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a torrent of water gushing through a white Kia Soul after the car knocked over the fire hydrant on a sidewalk. Two other damaged civilian vehicles were also seen at the crash site.

The circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately known. The suspect involved was at large after the crash, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

