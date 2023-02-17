South LA police chase ends in violent crash, at least 2 injuries

LAPD officers investigate the scene of a violent collision in South Los Angeles that came at the end of a police chase.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two or more people were injured when a police chase ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night.

LAPD units were chasing a reported stolen pickup truck around 7:40 p.m. when it slammed into a sedan, sending it careening onto a sidewalk near the intersection of San Pedro Street and Gage Avenue.

At least two or possibly three people were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

This is at least the third police chase in Los Angeles this month that has resulted in serious injuries. Two previous incidents in the San Fernando Valley resulted in deaths of three innocent people.

Earlier Thursday, just after midnight, a Cal State Northridge student was killed when an SUV fleeing officers ran a red light and slammed into his car.

And earlier this month, two innocent men were killed when the driver of a stolen pickup truck slammed into their car in Panorama City while fleeing police.

