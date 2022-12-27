WATCH VIDEOS

From OC to Sixth Street Bridge, suspect in reported stolen vehicle leads officers on wild chase

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 6:37PM
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild pursuit involving the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle had a dramatic end in downtown Los Angeles Monday night.

The chase started in Orange County when officers attempted to stop the driver just before midnight.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, then sped off, kicking off a dangerous chase. He drove through Pasadena, the San Gabriel Valley and then into downtown L.A.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver passing the 110 Freeway near Century Boulevard and speeding across the Sixth Street Bridge.

At one point, the suspect drives without a front tire. Sparks can be seen as he drove on the rim.

The chase finally came to a stop near the intersection of 1st Street and Central Avenue where the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

