Reckless driving suspect in custody after dangerous chase through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect wanted for reckless driving was taken into custody Friday after leading police on a dangerous chase through Los Angeles.

Officers with the Bell Police Department initiated the pursuit late Friday night and followed the suspect through several parts of L.A., including downtown and Mid-Wilshire.

AIR7 HD was overhead as the suspect drove through the West Hollywood area just after 9 p.m.

At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and even swerved several times to avoid hitting cars. After several minutes, the suspect stopped in downtown and officers approached the vehicle.

He or she was taken into custody near Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard, close to L.A. Live.

The suspect has not been identified but Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.