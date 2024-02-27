Wild chase through LA ends in crash as speeding Kia driver nearly hits CHP officer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A speeding driver in a Kia crashed and nearly hit a law enforcement officer at the end of a dangerous chase through Los Angeles Monday night.

The dramatic end to the pursuit happened near Centinela Avenue and Enterprise Street in Inglewood just before 11 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol tried blocking the suspect at the end of the street.

With authorities trailing close behind on the narrow residential street, the driver tried maneuvering past a CHP vehicle and ended up hitting one of several parked cars on the street. It all happened right as a CHP officer ran to get out of the way of the Kia.

The suspect then ditched the car and ran down the street, but was taken into custody a short time later outside an apartment complex.

AIR7 HD was first over the chase when the suspect was driving at high speeds on surface streets in the South L.A. area.

There were multiple times CHP slammed into the Kia, but the suspect kept fleeing. At one point, a civilian vehicle became involved in the pursuit and apparently tried to ram into the Kia.

Beverly Hills police initially were in pursuit of the suspect. Authorities said the Kia was reported stolen.