Driver leads CHP on high-speed chase from San Diego to Los Angeles County: WATCH LIVE

A driver was leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that originated Thursday afternoon in San Diego County and quickly made its way up the 5 Freeway and into the Los Angeles area.

The suspect behind the wheel of a dark-colored Nissan sedan reached speeds over 90 mph while driving in mostly uncrowded lanes during mid-afternoon traffic.

The pursuit began when police in San Diego attempted to pull over the driver, who was heading in the wrong direction in oncoming lanes at the time, the CHP said.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a man driving the Nissan with tinted windows. He intermittently stuck his head out of the window and looked behind him while driving, at one time opening a water bottle.

After speeding through Orange County, the driver made his way through Downey, Compton and Inglewood, transitioning from freeway to freeway.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the suspect drove onto a transition road near Los Angeles International Airport and exited the vehicle. He stood on the edge of the bridge as officers positioned themselves behind the open doors of their patrol vehicles. A standoff ensued.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.