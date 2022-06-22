Driver leads CHP on wild, high-speed chase through South Bay area: WATCH LIVE

CHP chasing driver on freeway in South Bay area

The driver of an SUV was leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through multiple cities in the South Bay on Wednesday morning, swerving dangerously in and out of traffic while traversing freeways and surface streets.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. the suspect reached speeds of over 100 mph on the northbound 110 Freeway in the Harbor Gateway area.

No CHP patrol vehicles were seen immediately behind the vehicle. Whether the agency deliberately decided to temporarily disengage on the ground was unclear as a law enforcement helicopter followed from overhead.

As the chase made its way into Westchester, a Highway Patrol car was again seen following closely behind the suspect.

The circumstances that initially prompted the pursuit were unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

