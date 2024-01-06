Wild chase through LA ends with arrest of speeding driver who tried escaping in another vehicle

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A speeding driver in a Dodge vehicle led police on a dangerous chase through Los Angeles Friday, but was later apprehended after jumping into another car in an attempt to escape, police say.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 5:40 p.m. in the Vernon area.

During the course of the chase, the suspect drove at extreme speeds on surface streets and nearly hit other cars. There were moments when the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and whizzed past other drivers.

The chase came to an end after police say the suspect jumped out of the Dodge and into the passenger seat of a Chrysler vehicle.

Police later stopped the Chrysler and took the driver and the passenger, believed to be the chase suspect, into custody.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.