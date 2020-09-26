Police chase suspect taken into custody after sparks fly on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pursuit suspect was taken into custody Friday night after a wild and dangerous chase along two major freeways in Los Angeles County.The suspect, initially wanted for allegedly speeding, bumped and side-swipe multiple vehicles while swerving through traffic on the northbound 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley around 7:30 p.m.The pursuit continued into La Cañada Flintridge, where the suspect crashed after attempting to swerve between two vehicles. causing sparks to fly behind him. The shirtless suspect, who has not been identified, then stopped on the eastbound 210 Freeway, exited the vehicle and ran.He appeared to chase after one of the vehicles he struck until the truck was able to drive off.The suspect walked toward two California Highway Patrol officers, who deployed a taser, causing the man to drop to the ground.He was quickly taken into custody and treated at the scene.