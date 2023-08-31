Officers chase stolen Toyota through San Gabriel Valley

A driver led authorities on a chase on surface streets in the San Gabriel Valley.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen Toyota Camry led police on a wild and dangerous chase through the streets of the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday night.

The pursuit started just before 9 p.m. when officers tried to pull over the vehicle in West Covina. The driver took off, staying on surface streets but driving wildly at times, making erratic turns through red lights and swerving across lanes in efforts to get away.

Officers tried several times to approach the vehicle closely in apparent efforts to make a PIT maneuver but each time the car sped up and the attempt was not made.

One attempt made contact and forced the vehicle to swerve slightly but it kept going.

