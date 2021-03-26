WATCH LIVE: Suspect in stolen U-Haul leading authorities on slow-speed chase through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man driving a stolen U-Haul truck was leading police on an hours-long, slow speed chase through the Los Angeles area early Friday morning.Los Angeles police said the bizarre pursuit began around 1 a.m.Officers have attempted to stop the suspect several times with spike strips, but he continued to drive the truck through the Miracle Mile and Mid-City areas, traveling at about 5 miles per hour.Video from the scene showed all of the truck's tires were blown out.The chase continued into the Mid-Wilshire area around 5:45 a.m. where the driver stopped on South Sycamore Street, which has been shut down for construction. Residents were advised by police to stay in their homes during the standoff.It is unclear where the pursuit began.