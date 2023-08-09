WATCH LIVE

Driver flips stolen car, knocks over power lines in San Gabriel while fleeing deputies

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 11:30PM
The car crashed and rolled over, knocking over a power pole in Rosemead and becoming entangled in wires.

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver of a stolen car led sheriff's deputies on a wild, dangerous chase that ended with the vehicle flipping over and knocking down live electrical wires.

The chase started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rosemead/Temple City area. As the driver fled sheriff's deputies, the car apparently struck other vehicles or objects in its attempts to get away.

At one point, the car ran over stop sticks and then a deputy vehicle performed a PIT maneuver.

The car crashed and rolled over, knocking over a power pole on Walnut Street in Rosemead and becoming entangled in wires.

The driver got out and tried to run away on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

