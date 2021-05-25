Police identify car suspected in string of storefront vandalism in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Culver City may be closing in on the suspect responsible for vandalizing several storefront windows over the past two months.

At least eight businesses in the city have had their windows shattered by either a BB or pellet gun. The Culver City Police Department on Monday released video of a dark-colored vehicle driving past one building, which is believed to be involved in the crimes.

Police say all of the vandalism has caused more than $10,000 in damage to those businesses.

Officers on April 12 responded to two calls of vandalism in the 11900 block of Washington Boulevard regarding two businesses that had their street-facing windows shattered, according to a police statement.

The next day, three additional businesses in the 12900 to 13100 blocks of Washington Boulevard sustained similar window damage.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. on May 20 to another business in the 12700 block of Washington Boulevard that also had its front window shattered by what appeared to be BB pellets, police said. Two additional businesses in the 11900 and 13300 blocks of Washington Boulevard reported similar damage that same evening.

Detectives obtained video of the dark-colored 2005 to 2012 Range Rover Sport, which was seen in the area at the time of the most recent vandalism incidents.

Anyone with information related to the crimes is being asked to contact Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310) 253-6391 or the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.

City News Service contributed to this report.
