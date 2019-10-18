Police increase patrols at La Verne high school after alleged social media threat

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are increasing patrols at Bonita High School in La Verne after an alleged social media threat was made.Police said in a news release they became aware of the Snapchat post that was "circulated through the Bonita High School student body" at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday.Police said the threat was unfounded, and they have not been able to find the original source of the Snapchat message.An investigation is being handled by police and the school, and an update would be provided when more information becomes available, according to the news release.Extra patrols will be at the school during a sports rally held at 8:30 a.m., police said.Anyone with information was asked to contact La Verne police.