An investigation is underway in the fatal stabbing of a man that took place Monday night outside a liquor store in Cudahy.The stabbing happened at approximately 8:38 p.m. on the 7700 block of South Atlantic Avenue. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim with at least one stab wound to the torso.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the men were involved in a fight at the location, which led to the stabbing.The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. He is being described as a 21-year-old Hispanic man.It is still not clear what the motive of the violence was or if the incident is gang related.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, and can remain anonymous by calling (800) 222-TIPS.