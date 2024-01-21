According to investigators, the break-ins likely occurred anywhere between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

As many as 50 vehicles in Westchester targeted in rash of car break-ins, police say

Investigators say as many as 50 vehicles parked along a street were found with broken windows.

Investigators say as many as 50 vehicles parked along a street were found with broken windows.

Investigators say as many as 50 vehicles parked along a street were found with broken windows.

Investigators say as many as 50 vehicles parked along a street were found with broken windows.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins in Westchester in which as many as 50 vehicles were targeted.

According to investigators, the break-ins likely occurred anywhere between Friday night and early Saturday morning. Investigators say as many as 50 vehicles parked along a street were found with broken windows. Several of the vehicles were parked between 83rd and 85th streets, northeast of Lincoln Boulevard.

Isabella Luppino was one of the many victims.

"My window was smashed in and the car was rummaged through, $30 was taken, unfortunately," she said.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows two masked individuals in the area wearing dark clothing and carrying flashlights. You can see one of the suspects standing in front of the passenger side door of a white car, apparently acting as a lookout.

The other is on the driver's side. Moments later, you can see them inside the vehicle, using a flashlight to search the car.

"It's bad," said one resident who had two of his cars broken into. "What can you say? What can you do? They broke the windows, the front windows. The passenger and the driver windows."

Many are concerned with the rise in crime.

"It's very upsetting. There's been a trend," said resident Frank Bower. "There's been a lot of crime in this neighborhood. There's been break-ins in the daytime."

Officers are now looking through multiple home security videos to narrow down details. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.