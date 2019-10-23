Police: Man made school threat as distraction before bank robbery attempt

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KABC) -- An active shooter scare at a school in Pittsburgh had a bizarre ending.
Police say surveillance cameras captured a man who'd left notes at a restaurant claiming there were bombs and active shooters at two high schools.
Officers made an odd discovery when they arrested him: he was wearing a mask.
Police say he admitted making the school threats to get all of their resources in one area - so he could rob a bank.
They found a second note demanding money that was meant for a teller.
