Police: Man made school threat as distraction before bank robbery attempt

By ABC7.com staff
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KABC) -- An active shooter scare at a school in Pittsburgh had a bizarre ending.

Police say surveillance cameras captured a man who'd left notes at a restaurant claiming there were bombs and active shooters at two high schools.

Officers made an odd discovery when they arrested him: he was wearing a mask.

Police say he admitted making the school threats to get all of their resources in one area - so he could rob a bank.

They found a second note demanding money that was meant for a teller.
