LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized in unknown condition after crash involving car in Chinatown

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at Alpine and Main streets, prompting a response from fellow officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.
The injured officer was transported to nearby L.A. County-USC Medical Center by ambulance, which was escorted by police vehicles. Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed the officer wearing a neck brace while being wheeled into the hospital's emergency room on a gurney.
Whether the driver of the car involved in the collision was seriously injured was not immediately clear.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.