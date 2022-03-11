LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized in unknown condition after crash involving car in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized in unknown condition Friday afternoon after his LAPD motorcycle and a civilian vehicle collided at an intersection in Chinatown.The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at Alpine and Main streets, prompting a response from fellow officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.The injured officer was transported to nearby L.A. County-USC Medical Center by ambulance, which was escorted by police vehicles. Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed the officer wearing a neck brace while being wheeled into the hospital's emergency room on a gurney.Whether the driver of the car involved in the collision was seriously injured was not immediately clear.The cause of the crash was under investigation.