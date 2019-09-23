Police officer injured in crash in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer in Santa Ana is recovering after an early morning crash Monday.The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Civic Center Drive.The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Santa Ana police said.The driver of the other car was given a field sobriety test at the scene, though it is unclear if he was arrested or injured in the crash.The intersection was shut down during the investigation and was reopened about 5 a.m., police said.