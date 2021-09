More reporting and resources about equity and policing

Investigations and News Reports

EMBED >More News Videos Across Orange County, 38% of police officers are people of color, but about 59% of the population are people of color, according to an ABC7 analysis of Census data. Experts say diversity is key in improving community relationships with police.

EMBED >More News Videos Asian police officers are underrepresented in every Bay Area county, according to an ABC7 analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

EMBED >More News Videos ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION: The tri-state area ties for rank #50 in underrepresentation of police officers of color.

EMBED >More News Videos 7 On Your Side Investigates looked into the diversity of local police departments to see how representative they are, or aren't, of the communities they patrol.

EMBED >More News Videos Of the largest 100 metro areas in the nation, the Raleigh-Cary and Durham-Chapel Hill metro areas have the largest gaps in diversity between law enforcement agencies and the general population.

EMBED >More News Videos We take a look inside Central Valley law enforcement agencies to see how the departments' demographics compare to the people they serve.

EMBED >More News Videos An I-Team data investigation found that Black and Latinx people are underrepresented in Chicago-area police departments, despite making up large parts of those communities.

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports on analyzing the racial disparities data in New York City.

EMBED >More News Videos The I-Team, in collaboration with other ABC Owned Stations, analyzed police data and found that Black drivers make up a greater proportion of Chicago traffic stops than their share of the population.

EMBED >More News Videos The ABC7 I-Team analyzed traffic stop data compiled by the Oakland Police Department and found that Black men are eight times more likely to be stopped by police than White men and three times more likely to be stopped than Hispanic men.

EMBED >More News Videos A look at arrest data shows a disparity in arrests of minorities.

EMBED >More News Videos An Action News Investigation looked into police stops to shed more light on who is more likely to be stopped, and why.

Resources for learning more about inequities in policing

History, research and data document how Black people, and many other people of color, face a difference experience with police in much of the country.Black people are more likely to be stopped, searched and arrested than white people in hundreds of police jurisdictions coast to coast. They're also more likely to be shot by police.That's according to police agencies' own records, gathered and analyzed independently by academics, government agencies and journalists over several decades.The increased awareness of those differences has led some cities and police departments to attempt major changes and other police entities - including some police unions and politicians - to deny disparities in their own data and resist change because they believe it might limit officers' ability to protect themselves and residents.The American public's recognition of the disparities is solidifying. In the wake of last year's murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer, an latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, and 60% of Americans say the country should do more to hold police accountable for mistreatment of Black people. . More broadly, 63% say Black people and other minorities do not receive equal treatment as whites in the criminal justice system.Still, unequal policing persists in many communities, according to ABC Owned Television Stations' investigations over the last two years.Most recently, we've found police officers in most regions across the country are far whiter than the people they're hired to serve , with Black people, Latino people and other people of color under-represented among officers in 99 of 100 of the nation's largest metro areas.The resources we're sharing here include our ongoing investigations about unequal policing as well as academic research and investigations by other journalists.Come back often as our journalists delve into the data about inequities in our cities and highlight potential solutions over the coming weeks and months. We'll be adding the latest coverage here.LaMarr Tinnin wanted to be a police officer when he was just a toddler. But he said as he grew up in North Carolina, he started to experience racism at the hands of police. Now, he's both a police officer in Southern California and an advocate working to help diversify police departments everywhere.Asian police officers are underrepresented in every Bay Area county, according to an ABC7 analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.Underrepresentation of Asian and Latino police officers drive the disparity between police officers and the population in the Philadelphia metro area. Asian people make up about six percent of the population but only one percent of the police force; Latino people make up more than nine percent of the population but only seven percent of the police force.7 On Your Side Investigates looked into the diversity of local police departments to see how representative they are, or aren't, of the communities they patrol. There are stark differences in the Tri-State when it comes to how many minorities are employed at various law enforcement agencies. Suburban areas in the northeast tend to have whiter police forces.Underrepresentation of Asian and Latino police officers drive the disparity between police officers and the population in the Philadelphia metro area. Asian people make up about six percent of the population but only one percent of the police force; Latino people make up more than nine percent of the population but only seven percent of the police force.The data shows that many agencies don't match the populations they serve perfectly, but local law enforcement officials and experts explain while representation matters within a department, they don't think it should be the only defining factor of how they do as an agency.Diversity data obtained and analyzed by the I-Team highlights the challenges many Chicago area police departments face in building organizations that look more like our communities.Despite a federal court ruling and a decline in stop and frisk arrests, data analyzed by Eyewitness News shows racial disparities have grown bigger in New York City over the past five years.An I-Team data investigation of racial disparities in Chicago Police Department traffic stops shows Black drivers are far more likely to be stopped by Chicago Police than white drivers. New evidence also shows Black drivers are more likely to be pulled over for no reason at all.For Oakland native Darry Gentry, it happened in his driveway. "The officer thought I was suspicious," Gentry said. "I pulled over and asked the officer what's the problem?" Gentry was driving down his street and pulled over in front of his house. "I told the officer, 'I live right here,'" Gentry said. "Would you like to see my keys? But, he still sent me through hell."When Fort Bend County Judge O'Neil Williams got his driver's license as a teen, his parents gave him "the talk." They told him what to do if he gets pulled over by police - put your hands on the steering wheel and answer questions politely with "yes, sir," and "no sir." It's the same talk his neighborhood friends received, but not the children on the other side of the street, in the suburbs. "We found out that we were being treated a little differently because the police were afraid of us and so when I grew up, I wanted to be a police officer because I thought a good police officer could change everything," Williams said.An Action News Investigation looked into police stops to shed more light on who is more likely to be stopped, and why. Known as "stop-and-frisk," the longstanding policy in the Philadelphia Police Department is aimed at getting guns off the streets. Some say it creates more tension between the community and police.. A 2017 report published by Penn Law: Legal Scholarship Repository. https://scholarship.law.upenn.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1207&context=jlasc . The historic minimalist inclusion of minorities in public safety decisions impacting their neighborhoods is an example of a missed opportunity to reduce frictions between the police and minority communities, according to veteran law enforcement officer and independent police consultant Clarence Edwards. https://www.policefoundation.org/race-and-the-police/ . Report by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about the need for more diverse police recruiting. https://www.eeoc.gov/advancing-diversity-law-enforcement . The authors reconcile these perspectives using the concept of critical mass, which leads to the expectation that an increase in black officers will reduce the number of black citizens killed in encounters with police, but only once the proportion of black officers is sufficiently large. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/puar.12734 . Description of resource description of resource description of resource. https://abcnews.go.com/US/black-police-officers-front-battle-amid-civil-rights/story?id=71024936 . In a 2016 story by the reporters who built the nation's most authoritative database of police shootings, the Washington Post found unarmed black men are seven times more likely than whites to die by police gunfire. https://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/national/2015/08/08/black-and-unarmed/?itid=lk_readmore_manual_28 . Report on a story finding that Cities with similar demographics - where the population is evenly divided between white and black residents but there are only a few black officers on the force - tend to have the highest rates of fatal police shootings of black civilians, the research suggests. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/05/25/study-fewer-black-civilians-are-killed-by-police-in-cities-with-more-black-officers/ . An analysis of data collected by local police departments on millions of traffic stops over the last several years, conducted by ABC News in collaboration with ABC-owned stations, shows that Black drivers or pedestrians were more likely to be stopped by police than white drivers or pedestrians in several major U.S. cities, after accounting for the demographics of the cities and counties those police departments serve. https://abcnews.go.com/US/driving-black-abc-news-analysis-traffic-stops-reveals/story?id=72891419 Analysis by ABC Owned Television Stations shows the vast majority of those arrested for loitering and curfew violations were young black people. https://abcnews.go.com/US/loitering-arrests-decline-nationwide-philadelphias-tactic-stands-crowd/story?id=71204573 . An investigation by ABC Owned Television Stations and ABC News reveals Black people were arrested at a rate five times more than white people in 2018 in hundreds of communities across the country. https://abcnews.go.com/US/abc-news-analysis-police-arrests-nationwide-reveals-stark/story?id=71188546 . The Sentencing Project, 2008. https://www.sentencingproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Reducing-Racial-Disparity-in-the-Criminal-Justice-System-A-Manual-for-Practitioners-and-Policymakers.pdf . American Civil Liberties Union, 2013. https://www.aclu.org/criminal-law-reform/war-marijuana-black-and-white-report Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 2007.. Baumgartner & Shoub, 2018. https://fbaum.unc.edu/books/SuspectCitizens/index.html . A first-of-its-kind investigation by USA TODAY shows that black people across the nation - both innocent bystanders and those fleeing the police - have been killed in police chases at a rate nearly three times higher than everyone else. https://www.usatoday.com/pages/interactives/blacks-killed-police-chases-higher-rate/ , Human Rights Watch, 2000. The researchers found that Blacks people comprise 63% and whites 37% of all drug offenders admitted to state prison, even though federal surveys and other data show clearly that this racial disparity bears scant relation to racial differences in drug offending. There are, for example, five times more white drug users than black. https://www.hrw.org/reports/2000/usa/ . A report by The Racial Equity Institute about its explanation of its Groundwater metaphor, which "is designed to help practitioners at all levels internalize the reality that we live in a racially structured society, and that that is what causes racial inequity." https://www.racialequityinstitute.com/groundwaterapproach . An alliance of organizers, leaders and trainers devoted to creating racially-equitable organizations and systems across the United States. The organization's web site and blog include countless resources and opportunities to learn. https://www.racialequityinstitute.com