Investigators probe possible threats against schools in LA, Orange counties, Antelope Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities continue to investigate possible threats against several high schools in Los Angeles and Orange counties and the Antelope Valley. (KABC)

Authorities are continuing to investigate possible online threats against several high schools in Los Angeles and Orange counties and the Antelope Valley.

Students at Calabasas High School and Encino's Birmingham High School were headed to class on Friday morning after some threats were deemed non-credible at both campuses.

Classes are also in session as normal at Valencia High School in Placentia and at Yorba Linda High School as law enforcement officials investigate possible threats that were posted online. Authorities have not yet identified any credible threats in connection with those two schools.

At La Habra High School, Orange County Sheriff's Department investigators are more closely examining various posts on social media.

Two schools were also closed in the Mojave Unified School District Friday due to a possible threat there.

Kern county sheriff's deputies said a student apparently threatened gun violence after some sort of fight at school.

The district says it shut down Mojave Elementary and Mojave Junior/Senior High School out of concern for student safety, but expects normal schedules to resume on Monday.

All California City schools are on a regular schedule, but with an extra police presence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediaschool threatthreatorange county sheriff's departmentOrange CountySanta ClaritaEncinoLa Habra
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News