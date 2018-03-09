Authorities are continuing to investigate possible online threats against several high schools in Los Angeles and Orange counties and the Antelope Valley.Students at Calabasas High School and Encino's Birmingham High School were headed to class on Friday morning after some threats were deemed non-credible at both campuses.Classes are also in session as normal at Valencia High School in Placentia and at Yorba Linda High School as law enforcement officials investigate possible threats that were posted online. Authorities have not yet identified any credible threats in connection with those two schools.At La Habra High School, Orange County Sheriff's Department investigators are more closely examining various posts on social media.Two schools were also closed in the Mojave Unified School District Friday due to a possible threat there.Kern county sheriff's deputies said a student apparently threatened gun violence after some sort of fight at school.The district says it shut down Mojave Elementary and Mojave Junior/Senior High School out of concern for student safety, but expects normal schedules to resume on Monday.All California City schools are on a regular schedule, but with an extra police presence.