Rapper Silento arrested in LA and Santa Ana for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, police say

(Santa Ana police)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The rapper known by the stage name Silento was arrested for alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents in as many days in Orange County and Los Angeles, authorities said.

The rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was taken into custody on Friday by Santa Ana police after a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Macarthur Avenue, authorities said. He was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The following day, Hawk allegedly went to a home in the 12700 block of Burbank Boulevard in Los Angeles while wielding a hatchet. According to the LAPD, he entered a random residence while searching for his girlfriend.

Hawk was arrested by Los Angels police officers and later charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa monicalos angeleslos angeles countyarrestrapperlapddomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen indoors in LA County
Houston police chase underway in NW part of town
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Torrance man says he was accused of abducting grandson due to skin tone
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Former city councilman arrested for wife's killing
Show More
Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from local and elected officials
LA County approves ban on ICE transfers without warrant
Witness recalls responding to Conception boat fire
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
More TOP STORIES News