Rapper Silento arrested in LA and Santa Ana for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, police say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The rapper known by the stage name Silento was arrested for alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents in as many days in Orange County and Los Angeles, authorities said.The rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was taken into custody on Friday by Santa Ana police after a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Macarthur Avenue, authorities said. He was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.The following day, Hawk allegedly went to a home in the 12700 block of Burbank Boulevard in Los Angeles while wielding a hatchet. According to the LAPD, he entered a random residence while searching for his girlfriend.Hawk was arrested by Los Angels police officers and later charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.