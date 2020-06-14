Police unions in CA unveil national reform agenda amid heightened tensions over policing tactics

The proposed guidelines, released in partnership with the San Francisco and San Jose police officer associations, come amid heightened tensions over policing tactics and sweeping calls for reforms sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Full-page newspaper ads were taken out in Sunday editions of the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Washington Post and the Mercury News to publicly announce the plan.
The ads featured a joint statement from the unions, which reads: "No words can convey our collective disgust and sorrow for the death of George Floyd. We have an obligation as a profession and as human beings to express our sorrow by taking action."
The Los Angeles Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies have halted the use of carotid artery restraints, also know known as sleeper holds, in wake of nationwide protests.
The following steps are actions laid out in the reform plan:
"Police officers come from and reflect our communities. Unfortunately, there is racism in our communities and that means across our country that there are some racist police officers. Police unions must root out racism wherever it rears its ugly head and root out any racist individual from our profession," the union's statement said.