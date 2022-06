CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video casing homes in Culver City.In the footage, the man is wearing a blue USA jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue hat and tan colored pants.The video was recorded on May 31, around the same time that two burglaries occurred in the area, according to the Culver City Police Department.In both cases, a thief entered through a side gate and went into the garage.The person got away with a bike and various tools, authorities said.