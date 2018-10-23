Police searching for gunman in fatal Mid-City shooting

Los Angeles police are looking for a suspect after one person was shot and killed in the Mid City area Tuesday afternoon.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The shooting was reported around 2:43 p.m. in the area of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

Police found a man, approximately 40 years old, at the scene and unconscious. He was later declared dead.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim on foot on the sidewalk, fired multiple rounds and then was picked up by a vehicle driven by another person. The vehicle was believed to be a light-colored four-door Honda.
