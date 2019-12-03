Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in Connecticut home

ANSONIA, Conn. -- The FBI has joined state and local authorities in the search for a 1-year-old girl whose mother was killed inside their home in Connecticut.
ABC affiliate WTNH reports police found a woman dead in her Ansonia home Monday night during a welfare check after she failed to show up to work or call in sick. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide, but officials have not yet released her identity.
Officers said her daughter, 1-year-old Venessa Morales, was not in the home and they have not been able to locate her. Venessa has brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2 foot 2 inches and weighs 17 pounds, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Ansonia Police Department.
Police said they are interviewing the child's father and that he is cooperating with detectives. Family members said they last saw the mother and her child on Thanksgiving.
Detectives were seen taking pictures inside of the house and searching a car outside, as well as taking bags of evidence out of the home. Authorities were also going door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw anything.
Police said that they have leads, but no suspects at this time. Police said they would not issue an Amber Alert until they have exhausted all leads.
