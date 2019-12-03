Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in Connecticut home

ANSONIA, Conn. -- The FBI has joined state and local authorities in the search for a 1-year-old girl whose mother was killed inside their home in Connecticut.

ABC affiliate WTNH reports police found a woman dead in her Ansonia home Monday night during a welfare check after she failed to show up to work or call in sick. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide, but officials have not yet released her identity.

Officers said her daughter, 1-year-old Venessa Morales, was not in the home and they have not been able to locate her. Venessa has brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2 foot 2 inches and weighs 17 pounds, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Ansonia Police Department.

Police said they are interviewing the child's father and that he is cooperating with detectives. Family members said they last saw the mother and her child on Thanksgiving.

Detectives were seen taking pictures inside of the house and searching a car outside, as well as taking bags of evidence out of the home. Authorities were also going door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw anything.

Police said that they have leads, but no suspects at this time. Police said they would not issue an Amber Alert until they have exhausted all leads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticuthomicide investigationmother attackedmissing childrenfbisilver alertu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after 'potential threat' against Costa Mesa school
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Nury Martinez is elected first Latina president of LA City Council
Cosmic Crisp apples stay crispy for full year
How the gunfights in north Mexico that left 23 dead unfolded
LAPD tests device to snare people from distance
$5M reward offered for San Diego man on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List
Show More
Oreo announces churro-flavored creme as new cookie flavor
Rushing Waters: the largest mural in the San Fernando Valley
SoCal forecast: Another round of rain headed to SoCal
Rep. Duncan Hunter pleads guilty in corruption case
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
More TOP STORIES News