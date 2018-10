Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a woman in Long Beach.The victim was a 22-year-old from Anaheim.She was found on East Second Street near Venetia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.Police say she was walking on the center median when she fell and was hit by a white truck. The driver took off.Investigators say the truck had a silver tool box and an emblem on the driver's side.If you have any information, you're asked to call Long Beach police.