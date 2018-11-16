Los Angeles police are looking for a man who broke into a woman's apartment in Echo Park and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.Police released video Friday showing the suspect.It happened around 5 a.m. on Nov. 4 in Echo Park in the 1800 block of Sunset Boulevard.Police say the suspect reached the victim's window using the fire escape, then pried the window open to get inside.He sexually assaulted her and then she woke up and was able to push him away.He fled through the front door.Police described the suspect as a male Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and a mostly clean-shaven face. He stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is believed to be between 19 and 25 years old. He was wearing a green jacket with an unknown logo on the front, with dark pants and black Adidas shoes.Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)486-6910.