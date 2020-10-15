Woman injured after being shot by police near Canoga Park hotel; weapon recovered at scene

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was shot and injured by police in Canoga Park early Thursday morning.At around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the parking lot of a Best Western hotel near Vanowen Street and Winnetka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Details about what led up the shooting or how many officers were involved were not immediately released but a weapon was recovered at the scene.The woman was taken to the hospital but it wasn't clear how badly she was injured. No officers were wounded during the incident.