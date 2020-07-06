Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Chino, police say

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chino Sunday evening, police said.
The Pomona Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of S. Reservoir Street at about 6:20 p.m.
It was not immediately know what led to the shooting, what the suspect was wanted for or why the officer was in Chino.
No officer was injured.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
