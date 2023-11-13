Authorities responding to reports of shooting involving US Marshals in Mid-City area

Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Mid-City area that may have involved a U.S. Marshal.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Mid-City area that may have involved a U.S. Marshal.

The incident was reported Monday morning near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Capistrano Way, close to Crescent Heights.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured at least one ambulance and a police vehicle. Details are limited but initial reports indicate a suspect may have been shot.

No further details were immediately available. Eyewitness News is working to get more details.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.