Student detained for allegedly bringing loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A student at a Huntington Park middle school was detained after police say she brought a loaded gun onto campus.

The incident happened at Henry T. Gage middle school in Huntington Park. Police say they got a call Friday morning about a female student carrying a gun into a classroom at the school.

Officers responded and found that school officials had detained the student. Officers searched her and found she had a gun that was loaded with ammunition.

The school was placed on lockdown in the morning, but was operating normally by the afternoon.

A large group of parents were seen gathering at the school asking questions of police and school officials.

The female juvenile is expected to face charges. Her age and grade level were not released.

Police say there was another unrelated incident involving a gun on campus at a different Los Angeles Unified School District campus. At Bell High School, Bell police officers and district police were involved in a theft investigation.

During the investigation, they detained a male student and say they determined he was armed with a gun. The student will be booked for possession of a firearm, police say.
